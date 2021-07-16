Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP cut its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,535 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of DouYu International worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DouYu International by 149.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth about $9,890,000. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 178,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

