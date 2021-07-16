Pentwater Capital Management LP Has $2.79 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Pentwater Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after buying an additional 2,159,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after acquiring an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,548,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. 10,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.44. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,952,110 shares of company stock valued at $332,072,398. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

