Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $142.55 Million in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 929,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,546,000. PRA Health Sciences makes up 1.4% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$165.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAH. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

