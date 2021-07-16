Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $40,702,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

