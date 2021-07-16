Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Magellan Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 67.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Magellan Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $20,517,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at about $21,960,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGLN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.31. 1,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

