People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Issues Earnings Results

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

