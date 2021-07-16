PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.