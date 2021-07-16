PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.56. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $155.36. The company has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

