PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.56. The firm has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

