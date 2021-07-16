Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Insider Sells $106,561.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $106,561.00.

NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. 1,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,965. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $805.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

