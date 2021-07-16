Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €194.58 ($228.92).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €183.15 ($215.47) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €180.24.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.