Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given a $43.06 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $43.06 price objective on Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.03.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

