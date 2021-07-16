Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,000 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PSTH stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,027. Pershing Square Tontine has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $10,149,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 238,966 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $3,602,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $2,869,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

