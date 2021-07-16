Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Simmons cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $95.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

