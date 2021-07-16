Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £153.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.46.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

