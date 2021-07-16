Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.
Shares of PDL opened at GBX 1.58 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £153.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.46.
About Petra Diamonds
