Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.58

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.58 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.82 ($0.30), with a volume of 694789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.84 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £911.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

