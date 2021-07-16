Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 43,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,197. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0328 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

