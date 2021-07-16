Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Shares Down 13%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG)’s stock price was down 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 11,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,599% from the average daily volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14.

About Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.