Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a growth of 259.9% from the June 15th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 643.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PNXGF opened at $9.30 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

