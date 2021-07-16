Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

