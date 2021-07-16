Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

C stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

