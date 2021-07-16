Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

