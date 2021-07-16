Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $282,800.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.76 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $15,571,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $12,597,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $10,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

