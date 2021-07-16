Playcent (PCNT) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $485,812.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00048887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00826496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.