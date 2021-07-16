Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Get Playtika alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLTK. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.83.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter valued at $89,268,000. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playtika (PLTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.