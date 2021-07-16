PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PLDT stock remained flat at $$26.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. PLDT has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $27.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

