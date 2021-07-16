Plian 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,276.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $72,276.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plian has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00049038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.02 or 0.00839194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 829,915,624 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.