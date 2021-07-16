Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,355.50 ($17.71) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.61. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

