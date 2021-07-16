Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 1,360.50 ($17.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,434.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

