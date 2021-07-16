Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Life Storage by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Life Storage stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

