Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $937,000 Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 71.6% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,438. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of GRUB opened at $15.78 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

