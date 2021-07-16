Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $55,976,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $21,064,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.69 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

