Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 88,236 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

