Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.78% of Population Health Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of Population Health Investment stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.