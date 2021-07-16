Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 80.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.