Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 1,940,097 Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940,097 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFTW. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

