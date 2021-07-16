Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $7.20 million and $127,515.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.09 or 0.00831179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,132,745 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.