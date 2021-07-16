Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $216,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

