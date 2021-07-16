PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$17.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

PREKF opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

