Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 281,750 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1,238.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,750 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 3.9% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $48,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 820,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,536,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.2% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Chubb stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.16. 1,098,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

