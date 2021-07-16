Prana Capital Management LP Buys 38,677 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.67.

RJF traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.26. 4,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

