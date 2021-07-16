Prana Capital Management LP Buys 7,456 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 357.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 40,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,091. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

