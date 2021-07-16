Prana Capital Management LP Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Markel makes up 1.3% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Markel worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $3,003,484. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

NYSE:MKL traded up $13.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,216.60. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,208.77. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

