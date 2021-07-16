Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $31.15 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,154,000. Global Payments accounts for about 2.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Global Payments by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.31. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

