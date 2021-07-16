Prana Capital Management LP Raises Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,698 shares during the period. Assurant comprises approximately 1.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of Assurant worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

AIZ traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.65 and a 52-week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

