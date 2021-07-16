Prana Capital Management LP Sells 78,459 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 50.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,459 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after buying an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 17,889 shares of company stock worth $1,176,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,348. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.