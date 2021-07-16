Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CFO Adam Sragovicz Acquires 1,000 Shares

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CFO Adam Sragovicz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

NASDAQ:SQFT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

