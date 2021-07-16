Preto Joseph Del Sells 3,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00.
NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $82.60. 279,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,356. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.
SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
