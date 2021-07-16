Preto Joseph Del Sells 3,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $261,570.00.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $82.60. 279,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,356. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

