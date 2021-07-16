Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $425,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.