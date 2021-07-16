Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.78% of Northrop Grumman worth $404,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $364.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

