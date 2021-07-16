Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237,022 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.88% of Littelfuse worth $447,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $245.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

